Swimsuit

Suni Lee, XANDRA and More Rep Must-Have Basics for Your Swimwear Collection

We’ll always come back to these timeless styles.

Bailey Colon

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton.
At SI Swimsuit, our fingers are always on the pulse of the season’s hottest looks—still, some staple styles will always have our hearts. With that in mind, if you’re looking for your ride-or-die swimsuit to hold onto through the years, you’ve come to the right spot.

Classic one-piece swimsuits

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklaces by Child of Wild and Eklexic. / Derek Kettela

A solid one-piece is an essential in our rotation and this duo of SI Swimsuit models—Kamie Crawford and Jillian Hayes—showed off the signature style in St. Croix and Belize, respectively.

Jillian Hayes
Jillian Hayes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

And Camille Kostek agrees with our sentiment, telling the brand, “I love, specifically, a red one-piece. I also love it in black.” In fact, she included the classic cut in her collection with La Porte, adding, “I’m constantly drawn to very simplistic, yet bold, memorable styles that just can carry on and on and on and never be out of style.”

Check out more one-pieces you need in your closet here.

Rocking ribbed looks

Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.
Camille Kostek was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Josie Clough/Sporits Illustrated

Ribbed fabrics effortlessly blend comfort and style, and these two shoots—from Kangaroo Island and Puerto Rico—exemplify just how versatile the material can be.

Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by BĀBEN. Necklace by Jennifer Meyer. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Both Kostek and Lorena Durán repped the textured material in varying two-piece suits. Kostek sported a scoop-neck top and high-legged bottoms from Frankies Bikinis during her 2019 cover shoot, while Durán paired a beige string suit with a flowy button-up in 2023.

Bring on the bandeaus

Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Bandeaus are practical and always on-trend, and we naturally reach for them when we’re relaxing during a hot summer’s day. Trying to score one for yourself? We’ve got you covered.

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Ben-Amun. Necklaces by Zepplin the Label and Ben-Amun. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The style is also much more than what meets the eye. Cameron Brink’s GIGI C ensemble, which she wore in Boca Raton, Fla., adds contrasting trim to a staple black suit, while XANDRA’s Andi Bagus number features O-ring detailing for a playful addition to the solid-colored duo.

Check out some of the best bandeaus of 2025 here.

Snatch a string swimsuit

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

String suits are an adjustable, versatile option in our closet, that’s also beloved by SI Swimsuit models. “My go-to swimsuit style has been a string bikini,” 2025 cover girl Lauren Chan told the magazine during Swim Week in Miami. Plus, this duo from JADE Swim was one of Suni Lee’s favorite looks from her shoot at The Boca Raton.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus Hat by Free People. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

And if you’re looking for the most minimal coverage possible, opt for a micro bikini—like Brittany Mahomes’s Andi Bagus suit from Belize. While still a string swimsuit, this option features less fabric for limited tan lines.

Learn more about micro bikinis here, and check out some of our go-to sting swimsuits here.

