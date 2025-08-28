Suni Lee, XANDRA and More Rep Must-Have Basics for Your Swimwear Collection
At SI Swimsuit, our fingers are always on the pulse of the season’s hottest looks—still, some staple styles will always have our hearts. With that in mind, if you’re looking for your ride-or-die swimsuit to hold onto through the years, you’ve come to the right spot.
Classic one-piece swimsuits
A solid one-piece is an essential in our rotation and this duo of SI Swimsuit models—Kamie Crawford and Jillian Hayes—showed off the signature style in St. Croix and Belize, respectively.
And Camille Kostek agrees with our sentiment, telling the brand, “I love, specifically, a red one-piece. I also love it in black.” In fact, she included the classic cut in her collection with La Porte, adding, “I’m constantly drawn to very simplistic, yet bold, memorable styles that just can carry on and on and on and never be out of style.”
Rocking ribbed looks
Ribbed fabrics effortlessly blend comfort and style, and these two shoots—from Kangaroo Island and Puerto Rico—exemplify just how versatile the material can be.
Both Kostek and Lorena Durán repped the textured material in varying two-piece suits. Kostek sported a scoop-neck top and high-legged bottoms from Frankies Bikinis during her 2019 cover shoot, while Durán paired a beige string suit with a flowy button-up in 2023.
Bring on the bandeaus
Bandeaus are practical and always on-trend, and we naturally reach for them when we’re relaxing during a hot summer’s day. Trying to score one for yourself? We’ve got you covered.
The style is also much more than what meets the eye. Cameron Brink’s GIGI C ensemble, which she wore in Boca Raton, Fla., adds contrasting trim to a staple black suit, while XANDRA’s Andi Bagus number features O-ring detailing for a playful addition to the solid-colored duo.
Snatch a string swimsuit
String suits are an adjustable, versatile option in our closet, that’s also beloved by SI Swimsuit models. “My go-to swimsuit style has been a string bikini,” 2025 cover girl Lauren Chan told the magazine during Swim Week in Miami. Plus, this duo from JADE Swim was one of Suni Lee’s favorite looks from her shoot at The Boca Raton.
And if you’re looking for the most minimal coverage possible, opt for a micro bikini—like Brittany Mahomes’s Andi Bagus suit from Belize. While still a string swimsuit, this option features less fabric for limited tan lines.