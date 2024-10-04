SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Fall Fashion and Birthday Snaps
As we transition into the moody hues of fall, SI Swimsuit models have been serving up a delightful mix of cozy looks and playful vibes. This week, we’ve seen our favorite brand stars embrace the changing season with stylish layers and fun accessories, all while capturing the essence of autumn in their social media feeds.
And let’s not forget the birthday celebrations that have added a splash of joy to our Instagram timelines—because who doesn’t love a good party outfit and a moment of reflection?
The knit sweaters, long-sleeve dresses, knee-high boots, trench coats, warm tones, suede details and plaid patterns have been pulled out of the closet and are making their way to the streets. And as always, we’re here to share our favorites from the week.
Genie Bouchard
The tennis pro Genie Bouchard kept her New York City night out look super casual, yet still chic and appropriate for the transitional weather. She deployed the sandwich method, pairing a black off-the-shoulder top and black kitten heels with baggy blue denim.
Katie Austin
The four-time brand star celebrated her 31st birthday with her favorite people. It‘s been a big year for the fitness guru, who got married and bought a new house with husband Lane Armstrong.
Cindy Kimberly
The designer and 2022 SI Swimsuit model channeled iconic ’90s supermodel vibes in the most gorgeous bouncy brunette blowout.
Roshumba Williams
The SI Swimsuit legend dazzled in the most magnificent black-and-white feathered ball gown.
Olivia Dunne
Our favorite NCAA gymnast turned 22! The two-time brand star and LSU athlete celebrated with breakfast in bed and, of course, she had to share with her puppy, Roux.
Hailey Clauson
The newly-engaged SI Swimsuit legend and 2015 cover star took a dip in the Adriatic Sea while on vacation in Croatia. This might be the most dreamy sunset pic ever.
Aly Raisman
The fashionista and Olympian nailed her Paris Fashion Week look, a super autumn-coded caramel ensemble for Stella McCartney, complete with an oversized maxi coat and suede bag.
Kelsey Merritt
The three-time brand star transitioned her signature quiet luxury looks to be a little cozier, longer and warmer, while still falling into the elevated, sophisticated style and color palette.
Alix Earle
The June digital issue cover star channeled Blair Waldorf in this edgy plaid look while strutting around France for Paris Fashion Week.
Breanna Stewart
The 2022 SI Swimsuit model and WNBA star showed off her love for edgy fashion and her spectacular abs as she nailed yet another tunnel walk.