SI Swimsuit Models Smoldered in Swimwear This June—Here Are Our 12 Fav Looks
As we turn the calendar over to July, we’re taking a look back at some of the most breathtaking swimwear moments from SI Swimsuit models throughout the month of June, posted to Instagram.
Lori Harvey: June 2
The 2024 rookie officially declared the start of summer in this post’s caption from June 2, pairing a neutral string bikini with a khaki bucket hat.
Jena Sims: June 5
On the heels of her third SI Swimsuit Runway Show appearance, Sims paired a neon animal-printed suit with gold jewelry and open-toed pumps by a decked-out MINI Cooper Convertible.
Brooks Nader: June 9
Nader looked regal on the beaches of Los Cabos, with a flowing, sheer magenta top as the star of the show. The model’s own reality show alongside her family, Love Thy Nader, premieres this summer.
XANDRA: June 12
The Miami-based DJ celebrated the launch of her new music video for the track “I Won’t Sleep” with a celebratory reel in a polka-dotted red bikini and oversized sunnies.
Denise Bidot & Penny Lane: June 15
We couldn’t help but reminisce on Bidot’s SI Swimsuit debut in Jamaica—for the magazine’s 2025 edition—as she posted this reel by the shoreline.
Lane, on the other hand, skipped a dip in the ocean and opted to catch some rays in these lemon yellow bottoms. She called this moment of peak relaxation with her face mask the “ultimate indulgence.”
Ilona Maher: June 16
The SI Swimsuit digital cover girl hopped on a flight overseas and paired this classic high-legged one-piece suit with a cherry red lip in Cannes, France.
Jordan Chiles: June 17
This 2025 SI Swimsuit cover girl shared this sultry post just about 24 hours after Maher. Her caption, “⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” is what we would rate this six-slide carousel.
Rayna Vallandingham: June 23
The SI Swimsuit rookie and mixed martial artist was positively glowing in these beachside throwback frames to her magazine debut. Her Cobra Kai costar Peyton List agreed, commenting, “Gorgeous.”
Lauren Chan: June 26
In a collaboration with Spanx, Chan was “feeling as hot as Pamela Anderson” as she rocked black and red suits from their swimwear collection.
Kim Kardashian: June 27
In a sweet birthday shoutout to her sister Khloé, Kardashian repped an olive green triangle bikini, while the birthday girl donned a leopard-printed look.
Alix Earle: June 28
Earle deemed Hvar, Croatia, as her “new fav place in the 🌎,” as she repped a strapless cream suit with black trim while sipping on a cold seaside drink.