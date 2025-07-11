Swimsuit

8 Times SI Swimsuit Models Beat the Heat in Stunning Water Snapshots

These gorgeous photos are keeping us cool just by looking at them.

Bailey Colon

Halima Aden was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Burkini by No Ka'Oi.
Halima Aden was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Burkini by No Ka'Oi. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

We are well aware of the scorching hot days that come with July, and —while we love (safely) soaking up the sun in our swimsuits—we also very much enjoy taking a refreshing dip to stay cool.

That’s why now is the perfect time to take a look back at some of the most gorgeous water snapshots from years past to remind us that SI Swimsuit models can truly do it all, whether they’re posing on land or in the sea.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bromelia Swimwear.
Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Bromelia Swimwear. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

For Chan’s debut with the magazine, the Ontario native headed to the Dominican Republic where she debuted this Bromelia two-piece in a cliffside cave. Perched on a rock formation, the 2025 cover model looked angelic in the teal waters.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga.
Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Balenciaga. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

For her debut cover shoot in the fold, Kardashian shined wearing swimwear from her very own SKIMS line in the Caribbean. She joined a star-studded group of cover models during her 2022 debut, including Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear / Yui Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Agutu was truly glowing during her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut as she lounged under the golden hour sunlight. “This one is for all my fupa-having, back roll-loving, curvy babes!” The model wrote on Instagram after the shoot hit finally newsstands.

Penny Lane

Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland.
Penny Lane was photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland. Swimsuit by SUNCILLO. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

For her most recent shoot with the magazine, Lane submerged herself in a retro pool in Zurich, Switzerland. Surrounded by lime green titling, the model gave Derek Kettela’s camera lens a sultry stare for this striking shot.

Halima Aden

Halima Aden was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Burkini by No Ka'Oi.
Halima Aden was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Burkini by No Ka'Oi. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Aden’s SI Swimsuit debut was not only magical, it was historical. During this shoot in Kenya, Aden became the first hijab-wearing model to be featured in the fold. She became a SI Swimsuit Legend just five years later.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by DU CIEL. Dress by Ezili Swim.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by DU CIEL. Dress by Ezili Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

William English’s baby bump was on full display in her debut shoot in Dominica. Waist deep in the water, the three-time brand staple sported a mesh pearl dress on top of a DU CIEL suit for this ethereal frame by photographer Yu Tsai.

Yumi Nu

Yumi Nu
Yumi Nu was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Skims. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Two years after her radiant SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Montenegro, Nu flew to Belize for this sandy shoot. Wearing multiple ivory numbers ranging from string swimsuits to plunging one-pieces, the model was nothing short of perfection.

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The same year that Kostek became a SI Swimsuit Legend, the brand staple headed to Portugal for a shoot in Porto and the North. While on the set, the Connecticut native hopped into an indoor pool for this glistening snapshot.

Next. The Best Black Bikinis for Every Body Type and Budget. The Best Black Bikinis for Every Body Type and Budget. dark

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/Fashion