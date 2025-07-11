8 Times SI Swimsuit Models Beat the Heat in Stunning Water Snapshots
We are well aware of the scorching hot days that come with July, and —while we love (safely) soaking up the sun in our swimsuits—we also very much enjoy taking a refreshing dip to stay cool.
That’s why now is the perfect time to take a look back at some of the most gorgeous water snapshots from years past to remind us that SI Swimsuit models can truly do it all, whether they’re posing on land or in the sea.
Lauren Chan
For Chan’s debut with the magazine, the Ontario native headed to the Dominican Republic where she debuted this Bromelia two-piece in a cliffside cave. Perched on a rock formation, the 2025 cover model looked angelic in the teal waters.
Kim Kardashian
For her debut cover shoot in the fold, Kardashian shined wearing swimwear from her very own SKIMS line in the Caribbean. She joined a star-studded group of cover models during her 2022 debut, including Ciara, Yumi Nu and Maye Musk.
Achieng Agutu
Agutu was truly glowing during her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut as she lounged under the golden hour sunlight. “This one is for all my fupa-having, back roll-loving, curvy babes!” The model wrote on Instagram after the shoot hit finally newsstands.
Penny Lane
For her most recent shoot with the magazine, Lane submerged herself in a retro pool in Zurich, Switzerland. Surrounded by lime green titling, the model gave Derek Kettela’s camera lens a sultry stare for this striking shot.
Halima Aden
Aden’s SI Swimsuit debut was not only magical, it was historical. During this shoot in Kenya, Aden became the first hijab-wearing model to be featured in the fold. She became a SI Swimsuit Legend just five years later.
Nicole Williams English
William English’s baby bump was on full display in her debut shoot in Dominica. Waist deep in the water, the three-time brand staple sported a mesh pearl dress on top of a DU CIEL suit for this ethereal frame by photographer Yu Tsai.
Yumi Nu
Two years after her radiant SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Montenegro, Nu flew to Belize for this sandy shoot. Wearing multiple ivory numbers ranging from string swimsuits to plunging one-pieces, the model was nothing short of perfection.
Camille Kostek
The same year that Kostek became a SI Swimsuit Legend, the brand staple headed to Portugal for a shoot in Porto and the North. While on the set, the Connecticut native hopped into an indoor pool for this glistening snapshot.