Alix Earle’s SI Swimsuit Debut Proves She Was a Style Star Before Becoming a Texans WAG
The NFL season is now underway, and for us at SI Swimsuit, we’re using this time as an opportunity to follow the fashion. No, we’re not talking about the team uniforms; we’re talking about the looks from women cheering on the players from the sidelines. From Brittany Mahomes to Kristin Juszczyk, NFL WAGs—and their game day style—have become nearly as anticipated as the games themselves.
Two-time SI Swimsuit model Alix Earle became an NFL WAG when she and Braxton Berrios made their relationship official in 2023; at that time, she was cheering him on with the Miami Dolphins as she lived in the Florida city. But this year, the wide receiver signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans.
Ahead of the Houston Texans’ first at-home game of the regular season this evening, Monday, Sept. 15, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, take a look at how Earle should’ve been on your radar already.
Alix Earle made history with SI Swimsuit
For her SI Swimsuit debut in June 2024, Earle, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, became the brand’s inaugural digital cover star. As she recalled in a vlog of her photo shoot, appropriately in Miami, Fla., the TikTok star had to keep the opportunity a secret for two months, something she admitted was so difficult.
“I still feel like I’m dreaming right now,” Earle shared while on set. “This does not feel real. This is such a pinch-me moment, and I’m so honored to work with such an amazing brand and represent their first digital cover.”
She repped some of our favorite brands
Apart from the fact that Earle made brand history last year, her digital issue was especially fabulous because of the pieces she wore. She actually posed for two different photo shoots, one out on the beach and in the grass, and another depicting a glamorous after-party vibe in a Miami hotel.
Though we could never choose between the two, the after-hours shoot is definitely the most stylish, seeing Earle model some of SI Swimsuit’s favorite brands and styles. From a bedazzled bikini by Oséree and classic blue jeans by AGOLDE to a stunning blue satin set by Fleur du Mal, the trailblazer embraced a feminine, fun and sultry aesthetic throughout the feature.
“That was the craziest day of my entire life, and I feel like usually at the end of a photo shoot day, my brain’s not working, I want to sleep, I want to go to bed, I’m so tired. I don’t think I’ve ever been filled with more energy in my entire life, and I haven’t stopped smiling,” Earle reacted on her way home from the shoot.
With gorgeous shots like these, it’d be hard not to be excited!
After her unforgettable SI Swimsuit debut, Earle returned to the fold this year with a shoot in Jamaica, where she reunited with photographer Yu Tsai. There, she wore a collection of eclectic swimsuits, including bright, bold colors inspired by the Rastafarian hues.
During her journey with SI Swimsuit so far, Earle has also walked the runway for the brand’s Swim Week shows two years in a row.
Her status as a Texans WAG
Earle and Berrios first sparked romance rumors in early 2023, but it wasn’t until an appearance on a live taping of Call Her Daddy in Nov. 2023 that the content creator confirmed they were boyfriend-girlfriend.
They’ve been each other's biggest supporters ever since, showing up at events, games and more. Earle has dished on their happy relationship countless times on her podcast, Hot Mess With Alix Earle, and fans absolutely love seeing Berrios show up in Earle’s TikTok videos.
In Oct. 2024, Berrios suffered a season-ending injury with the Dolphins when he tore his ACL. Though Earle wasn’t at the game, she was by his side through his recovery process, giving fans updates along the way.
With Berrios now residing in Texas, the pair is in a long-distance relationship, but they still seem strong as ever. As they both continue to succeed in their respective careers, it’s great to know their support for one another hasn’t faded.
And while Earle is keeping very busy, we still hope to see her at regular-season games when she can—just as she showed up for Berrios during the preseason last month.
What’s next for Earle
As you can tell by now—if you didn’t know already—Earle is much more than someone’s girlfriend. In addition to her many impressive accolades, including a partnership with SipMARGS, appearances in multiple Super Bowl commercials and attendance at high-profile events, she is also set to compete in Dancing With the Stars Season 34.
The beloved competition show returns on Tuesday, Sept. 16, where Earle will be dancing alongside fan-favorite pro Val Chmerkovskiy. Of course, we’ll be cheering for her week after week, along with fellow SI Swimsuit model and accomplished gymnast Jordan Chiles, who is competing with Ezra Sosa.
The Texans play the Buccaneers tonight at NRG Stadium, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.