Brooks Nader, Lori Harvey, Olivia Dunne and More SI Swimsuit Models Land on ‘Maxim’ 2024 Hot 100 List
The highly anticipated Maxim 2024 Hot 100 list came out this month, and SI Swimsuit models are dominating. From the worlds of fashion, sports and social media, these women continue to redefine beauty and popular culture. Models including Lori Harvey, Brooks Nader, Olivia Dunne, Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English, Jasmine Sanders, Haley Kalil, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Irina Shayk and Angel Reese have secured coveted spots on the list, showing the world that SI Swimsuit stars are more than just pretty faces—they’re icons in their own right.
The annual Maxim Hot 100 list honors the power and range of these multifaceted women, who continue to shape conversations around beauty, empowerment and representation.
Harvey, known for her impeccable fashion sense and the founder of Yevrah Swim, was a featured rookie in this year’s issue, traveling to Mexico with Yu Tsai for her photo shoot.
Dunne, the highest-paid female college athlete in the U.S., has been moving the needle far beyond the gymnastics world. The 22-year-old’s massive social media following, winning LSU’s first NCAA women’s gymnastics championship and two features in the magazine have turned her into a true star.
Similarly, Reese, a rookie on the WNBA’s Chicago Sky roster, has cemented her status as a star in the league. The 2023 model is also a fashionista who brings her signature swagger and sense of style to everything she does, on and off the court.
Social media sensation Earle has also landed a spot on the list, following a breakout year that saw her transition from online content creator to mainstream model. As SI Swimsuit’s first digital issue cover star, the 23-year-old is becoming a household name and changing the entire entertainment and content creation industries.
Williams English, another standout SI Swimsuit star, who was named Rookie of the Year in 2023, continues to make an impact as both a model and designer. The Nia Lynn founder and mom of one remains a dominant force in the fashion world.
Thumann, who made her debut with the magazine last year and returned to the fold again this year, is climbing the ranks in the modeling industry. Best known for her fashion, beauty and lifestyle YouTube channel, she has created a close-knit community of fans and followers through her relatable content and candid conversations about mental health.
Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend and 2023 cover girl, continues to make waves in the industry. Most recently, she’s showcasing her skills on Dancing With the Stars.
Sanders, a 2020 cover girl, has been a staple in the industry for years and she’s only getting better. The model first rose to fame on Tumblr and is now dominating on all forms of social media.
Kostek, a former Maxim cover star and 2019 SI Swimsuit cover girl, was discovered through the Swim Search and became the first model from the open casting call to land a cover feature, a milestone moment that she said put her “on the map.”
Kalil, known for her witty social media content and sense of humor, was named co-winner of the 2019 Swim Search open casting call. Her Maxim recognition further solidifies her influence in both the fashion and entertainment industries.
Shayk posed for the brand 10 years in a row, landing on the cover of the 2011 issue. The Russian supermodel and mom of one has becoming a staple on runways and high-fashion campaigns over the years.
