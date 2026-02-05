Swimsuit

Celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day With These 10 Elite Athletes in Boca Raton

This talented group of brand models all touched down in the Sunshine State to pose for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue.

Bailey Colon

Nelly Korda, Jordan Chiles and Anna Hall were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
Nelly Korda, Jordan Chiles and Anna Hall were photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.

In 2025, the SI Swimsuit Issue welcomed a trio of Big 12 stars—Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith—and its returning digital cover model, Ilona Maher. Additionally, several featured athletes headed to Boca Raton, Fla., for their shoots with the brand. With the exception of Caroline Marks, who posed for the magazine in 2020, every athlete who headed to the Sunshine State stepped onto set with the SI Swimsuit team for the very first time.

Adventuring into uncharted territory has become routine for these trailblazing athletes, who have broken records, battled through injuries and are still continuing to bring their careers to new heights. Today, in celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we’re resurfacing some of the most powerful frames from every model on set—along with their moving messages on the impact of their 2025 SI Swimsuit shoots.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda poses for her SI Swimsuit debut in a pink bikini.
Nelly Korda was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

“I stepped out of my comfort zone,” Korda, a professional golfer, admitted of her debut in the fold. “I think that’s what the shoot's about. I think that’s what life is about also is sometimes stepping outside your comfort zone and challenging yourself.”

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla. here!

Anna Hall

Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Anna Hall was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

For Hall, her first SI Swimsuit campaign signified strength. “I hope people take away [from my shoot] that being strong is powerful and that I hope that they see me through them,” the World Champion runner said on set.

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Chiles, who scored a cover spot last year—as did Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan—coupled her magazine debut with a note on autonomy. “The biggest thing I want people to take away is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that,” she declared.

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Every athlete’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue feature is a testament to their fierce, unwavering determination that continues to inspire us, especially today. Check out the full roster from Boca Raton, Fla., continued below.

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink poses for her SI Swimsuit debut in a bikini in Florida.
Cameron Brink was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Slate Swim. Earrings by Gorjana. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Caroline Marks

Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Belle the Label. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Gabby Thomas

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by I.AM.GIA. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Suni Lee

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Swimsuit embroidered by Abbode. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

View her full gallery from Boca Raton, Fla., here!

