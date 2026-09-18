Every SI Swimsuit Model to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Over the Last Decade

ICYMI, Dancing With the Stars is back—and honestly, it’s taken over.

The hit ABC competition returned to our screens with a jam-packed two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16. The series also switched things up by separating the male and female contestants and sending home not one but two competitors. Needless to say, there was plenty of drama and, of course, plenty of dancing. Miss the mayhem? Check out our Night 1 recap here and our Night 2 recap here!

With so many stars taking their turn on the ballroom floor, we couldn’t help but think about the many SI Swimsuit models who’ve laced up their dancing shoes and hit the hardwood over the years. So, to celebrate the return of everyone’s favorite dance competition, we’re shining a spotlight on the SI Swimsuit stars who’ve competed in the series over the last decade.

Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Swimsuit by TeenyB Bikini Couture. | Walter Chin/Sports Ilustrated

An MMA fighter and professional wrestler, VanZant graced SI Swimsuit’s glossy pages in 2019 with a gorgeous photo feature in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. And just three years before she strutted her stuff on the sand, she showed off her moves on the hit ABC show in 2016. The athlete competed on Season 22, where she and her pro partner, Mark Ballas, got top marks from the judges and placed second overall.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

A record-breaking Olympic gymnast and household name, Biles has posed for SI Swimsuit twice. She debuted with the magazine in Houston in 2017—the same year she hit the hardwood on DWTS alongside pro partner Sasha Farber on Season 24, where the dancing duo would place fourth. Two years later, she reunited with SI Swimsuit for a stunning sophomore shoot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2019.

Normani

Normani was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Normani took her turn on the ballroom floor the same season as Biles in 2017, landing just one spot ahead of the gold medalist for a third-place finish with her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy. Nearly a decade later, the recording artist made her SI Swimsuit debut as one of six cover models on the February 2026 digital issue, where she posed for a sporty photo shoot on Captiva Island, just off the coast of Fort Myers, Fla.

Jennie Finch

Jennie Finch was photographed by Stewart Shining in the Bahamas in 2005. | Stewart Shining/Sports Illustrated

Finch was a featured athlete in the 2005 SI Swimsuit issue, joining the magazine for a sun-drenched shoot in the Bahamas. Then, in spring 2018, the softball player traded her cleats for dancing shoes when she appeared on Season 26 of DWTS—the special all-athlete season—coming in fourth with her pro partner Keo Motsepe.

Tinashe

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lace by Tanaya. | James Macari - Sports Illustrated

Later that year, in fall 2018, Tinashe competed on Season 27 of the hit ABC show alongside partner Brandon Armstrong, where they came in tenth place. Three years after her ballroom blitz, the recording artist posed for SI Swimsuit in Hollywood, Fla., rocking a memorable wardrobe of daring metallic swim sets.

Alexis Ren

Alexis Ren was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Monica Hansen Beachwear. Corset by Corsettery. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ren made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, traveling to Aruba with the magazine for an unforgettable rookie feature. Later that year, the content creator showed fans her best moves on Season 27 in fall 2018, earning an impressive fourth-place finish alongside pro partner Alan Bersten.

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Sailor Brinkley Cook was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by L*Space. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A daughter of modeling legend Christie Brinkley, Brinkley Cook has posed for three SI Swimsuit shoots, debuting in Turks and Caicos in 2017 before returning in 2018 for dual features: one in Aruba and one in New York City. Then, in 2019, the star stepped in at the last minute for her mother on Season 28 of DWTS after the prolific model sustained an injury, and she and her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, finished ninth.

Suni Lee

Suni Lee was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by God Save Queens. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Lee was a featured athlete in the 2025 issue of SI Swimsuit, joining the magazine and an array of sports superstars for a sultry shoot at The Boca Raton. But before the Olympic gymnast hit the beach with the brand, she appeared on Season 30 of the hit ABC show in 2021, where she partnered with pro Sasha Farber and finished fifth.

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

This SI Swimsuit legend made a splash on Season 33 of DWTS in 2024 alongside pro partner Gleb Savchenko. Nader, whose most recent shoot took her to the sunny shoreline of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, placed ninth that season. Even so, she returned to the DWTS ballroom for the Season 35 premiere this week to cheer on her younger sister, Sarah Jane Nader.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Maher was sensational on Season 33 of the competition in 2024, dancing alongside her pro partner, Alan Bersten. The duo ultimately earned the runner-up spot, and viewers loved them for their sweet friendship and authentic vibes. An Olympic rugby superstar, Maher is also a three-time SI Swimsuit model, with shoots in New York, Bermuda and Mexico in 2024, 2025 and 2026, respectively. And as if that’s not impressive enough, she’s also our 2025 Rookie of the Year.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Yasmine Eslami. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Chiles placed third on Season 34 of DTWS last year, where she formed a delightful friendship with pro partner Ezra Sosa. They quickly became a must-watch part of the show, regularly scoring high marks for their daring routines. The Olympic gymnast also made her SI Swimsuit debut that same year and was one of four models to grace the cover of the 2025 issue with her beautiful shoot at The Boca Raton.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Earle was one of four cover models on the 2026 issue, adventuring to Botswana with the SI Swimsuit team for a breathtaking shoot. She’s posed for the magazine three times, debuting as the inaugural digital cover star in Miami in 2024 and reuniting with the brand in Jamaica one year later. Appearing on Season 34 of DWTS in 2025 with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, the content creator quickly became a fan favorite and ultimately earned the runner-up spot.

Sarah Jane Nader

Sarah Jane Nader. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Necklace by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz. Earrings by Karine Sultan. | Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Finally, while Nader hasn’t appeared in the SI Swimsuit issue (yet!), the model has joined the brand at Swim Week for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show twice, most recently this past May. Nader appeared on the latest season of DWTS, partnering with pro Hailey Bills. For the premiere, the duo danced a playful jive routine to “Sk8er Boi” by Avril Lavigne; however, they were unfortunately the second pair eliminated.

There you have it—but these are just the SI Swimsuit models who competed on DWTS in the last 10 years! For more, Apple News+ subscribers can check out our full list in the app, starting with the show’s inaugural season.

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