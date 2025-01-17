From Birthdays to Volunteering, Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Have Been Up to This Week
This week was an exciting one for us at SI Swimsuit, as we revealed our January 2025 digital cover model, Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna LaPaglia. And while one other brand star welcomed a baby into the world, another has been boots on the ground in California helping victims of the ongoing greater Los Angeles wildfires.
Below, check out what just a few SI Swimsuit models have been up to this week on Instagram.
Brittany Mahomes
Mahomes, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post the following day, which featured their baby girl’s feet in a black-and-white snapshot.
Brianna LaPaglia
The content creator, who was photographed by Katherine Goguen in La Quinta, Calif., for her digital cover, took to social media to express her gratitude over the feature.
“I can’t express how much this cover shoot means to me,” LaPaglia wrote. “I also can’t express how incredible everyone working the shoot was. I’ve never been around so many uplifting and empowering women. @katherinegoguen thank you for making me feel so beautiful and being so kind, cool, and hot? You are so talented.”
Lori Harvey
Happy birthday to our 2024 rookie! Harvey turned 28 on Jan. 13, and celebrated by treating her Instagram followers to a carousel of super chic corpcore-inspired outfit pics, featuring a white button-up mini dress, sheer black stockings and pointed-toe boots. Her blue clutch provided the perfect pop of color.
Katie Austin
The four-time SI Swimsuit model volunteered her time to equip firefighters along the Pacific Coast Highway with food and equipment, from snacks to sunscreen. Austin’s fans helped her raise over $11,000 in just one day for the cause.
Xandra Pohl
Pohl, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, hit the links with a few girlfriends and certainly looked the part in her athleisure, including a pleated mini skirt, platform golf shoes and a white Nike baseball cap. She participated in the Mr. October Foundation’s 2025 Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida.
Suni Lee
The six-time Olympic medalist showed off her sweet and simple winter sense of style, featuring a white fleece zip-up paired with light-wash blue jeans. As for glam, Lee opted for glossy lips, flirty lashes and a slicked-back bun.