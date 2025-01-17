Swimsuit

From Birthdays to Volunteering, Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Have Been Up to This Week

No matter where they are in the world, these brand stars shared the highlights with their followers.

Cara O’Bleness

Brianna LaPaglia, Lori Harvey and Brittany Mahomes
Brianna LaPaglia, Lori Harvey and Brittany Mahomes / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated, Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated, Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This week was an exciting one for us at SI Swimsuit, as we revealed our January 2025 digital cover model, Barstool Sports podcaster Brianna LaPaglia. And while one other brand star welcomed a baby into the world, another has been boots on the ground in California helping victims of the ongoing greater Los Angeles wildfires.

Below, check out what just a few SI Swimsuit models have been up to this week on Instagram.

Brittany Mahomes

Mahomes, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, and her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, welcomed their third child, Golden Raye, on Jan. 12. The couple shared the exciting news in a joint Instagram post the following day, which featured their baby girl’s feet in a black-and-white snapshot.

Brianna LaPaglia

The content creator, who was photographed by Katherine Goguen in La Quinta, Calif., for her digital cover, took to social media to express her gratitude over the feature.

“I can’t express how much this cover shoot means to me,” LaPaglia wrote. “I also can’t express how incredible everyone working the shoot was. I’ve never been around so many uplifting and empowering women. @katherinegoguen thank you for making me feel so beautiful and being so kind, cool, and hot? You are so talented.”

Lori Harvey

Happy birthday to our 2024 rookie! Harvey turned 28 on Jan. 13, and celebrated by treating her Instagram followers to a carousel of super chic corpcore-inspired outfit pics, featuring a white button-up mini dress, sheer black stockings and pointed-toe boots. Her blue clutch provided the perfect pop of color.

Katie Austin

The four-time SI Swimsuit model volunteered her time to equip firefighters along the Pacific Coast Highway with food and equipment, from snacks to sunscreen. Austin’s fans helped her raise over $11,000 in just one day for the cause.

Xandra Pohl

Pohl, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, hit the links with a few girlfriends and certainly looked the part in her athleisure, including a pleated mini skirt, platform golf shoes and a white Nike baseball cap. She participated in the Mr. October Foundation’s 2025 Celebrity Golf Classic in Florida.

Suni Lee

The six-time Olympic medalist showed off her sweet and simple winter sense of style, featuring a white fleece zip-up paired with light-wash blue jeans. As for glam, Lee opted for glossy lips, flirty lashes and a slicked-back bun.

Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.

