SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Fashion Week Dreams
With London Fashion Week a thing of the past, Milan Fashion Week wrapping up and Paris Fashion Week kicking off, SI Swimsuit models are barely giving us a moment to breathe and catch up on all their showstopping looks. Throughout the last week, we’ve been spotting style trends like blazers, pops of red and classic hair looks (think Pamela Anderson floppy buns and Marilyn Monroe-inspired pin curls), and we couldn’t be more excited for whats to come in the world of fall fashion.
Below are 10 of our favorite Instagram posts from this week. Enjoy!
Ashley Graham
The supermodel and mom of three wrapped up Milan Fashion Week with this breathtaking Dolce & Gabbana look. And, of course, it would be a mistake to leave Italy without a delicious plate of spaghetti.
Camille Kostek
Kostek, an Swimsuit legend and 2019 cover star, reminded everyone that when fall is in full swing, you can never go wrong with a pop of cherry red and a denim jacket. We’re also always a big fan of when the model‘s freckles are on display through her gorgeous glam.
Lauren Chan
The two-time brand star and former features editor at Glamour magazine showed off her city girl style in this chic Reitmans black-on-black denim look. In true Manhattan fashion, the Canadian model snapped a moody subway selfie in these fabulous chunky sunglasses.
Xandra Pohl
The Miami-based DJ, who was photographed in Belize this year, traveled to her home state of Ohio and simply had to attend a Cincinnati Bengals game. She posed on the field in this super cute baby tee and baggy low-rise jeans.
Lori Harvey
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who absolutely wowed in Milan last week, hit the ground running in Paris with this fierce, glamorous blazer and diamond necklace look.
Winnie Harlow
Speaking of blazers, we love how the SI Swimsuit legend turned this gray one into a dress. The entrepreneur was a panelist forVogue’s Forces of Fashion event in Berlin.
Irina Shayk
The supermodel and mom of one said goodbye to Italy and shared the hottest photo dump featuring behind the scenes pics and powerful runway moments from her time at Milan Fashion Week.
Ilona Maher
SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover girl, who is a contestant on Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, shared the sweetest post appreciating her mom for being by her side.
Alix Earle
The June digital issue cover girl and Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host dropped a super cute and fun series of new merch, including sweat sets, baby tees, slippers, pajamas, trucker hats, tote bags and more.
Brooks Nader
The 2023 cover girl, who is also a contestant on Season 33 of DWTS, showed off her moves with partner and choreographer Gleb Savchenko.