2022 SI Swimsuit Issue: Editors’ Swimwear Picks
What’s the ultimate summer wardrobe piece? A swimsuit. And hopefully you’ll spend as much of your time as possible in it. That said, it may be time for you to pick up a new one. The swimwear market did not disappoint this year, so be prepared for tough decisions ahead. To help you on your journey, here are some show stopping suits pulled straight from the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Trending: Earth Tones
Brooks Nader in Medina Swimwear
Medina Swimwear’s craftsmanship is top tier, with timeless styles that are interesting and a fabric that is supple yet durable. The hardware on this suit gives subtle Halle Berry, which is always a plus.
Shop swimsuits by Medina Swimwear: The Marinehunter top and bottom (€180,00). Medina claims their production process is designed to have minimal environmental impact, and the fabric is 78% reginerated nylon, which is made from recovered fishnets and post-consumer waste.
Shop rings by SOKO: From stacking rings to statement pieces, the 24K gold-plated brass jewelry is all handcrafted by artisans in Kenya and start at $68.
Duckie Thot in Tropic of C
If you like something on the skimper side, but still tasteful, you can’t go wrong with a Tropic of C suit. Try one of their classic triangles; tie sides bottoms are sexy and easy to wear, and you can tie the tops a multitude of ways.
Shop swimsuits by Tropic of C: Snag this unique spin on a classic triangle top. The Praia top in serpentine ($80) can be wrapped around the waist and tied at the back, or customize your look with a side tie. Match it with the Praia bottom in serpentine ($70). There are eight other colors for a mix-and-match look.
Shop earrings by Free People: These layered Zula Layered Hoop Earrings ($38) feature a hammered, textural effect and come in varying sizes and post-back closures.
Lorena Duran in Agent Provocateur
You can rely on Agent Provocateur for super sexy, luxurious suits. Perfect for a romantic getaway, or girls trip.
Shop swimsuits by Agent Provocateur: Davine bikini top ($395) Davine bikini bottom ($395). This gray bikini includes gold-tone rings and daring cutaway effects.
Shop earrings by SOKO: These Nyundo Hoop Earrings ($88) feature a layered, nest-like effect. Handcrafted by artisans in Kenya with 24K-gold-plated brass, it’s also available in silver.
Lorena Duran in netta
Looking for a little extra sun protection? Here you go!
Shop swimsuits by netta.: The Everything bikini in olive ($195) and The Shrug in olive ($195).
Shop earrings by Lisa Gozlan: E001 in gold ($80).
Josephine Skriver in JANTHEE
This JANTHEE Berlin is not only sexy and elegant, but the top can be tied 8 different ways.
Shop swimsuits by JANTHEE: Create this look with the Olympia top and Brazilian-style Amy bottom.
Shop earrings by Michelle Ross: VAREN III ($148, sold out)
Olivia Ponton in Melissa Simone
We’re going to be seeing a lot of these mini skirt cover-ups this summer thanks to Gen Z’s instance on bringing back lowrise.
Shop swimsuits by Melissa Simone: Kyra Bandeau Top ($90), Kyra Thong + Skirt Bottoms ($90). If you’re looking for a pop of color, you can find the Kyra top in blue and green (currently on sale for $65), and matching bottom.
Shop earrings by SOKO: If you’re looking for a less traditional hoop earring, check out the Arlie Maxi Wood Hoop Earrings ($78). These earrings are carved from Sudanese teak wood and sustainably sourced by artisans in Kenya.
Yumi Nu in Riot Swim
Don’t sleep on one-pieces. They actually tend to be much more interesting. You may be sacrificing tanlines, but not sex appeal.
Shop swimsuits by Riot Swim: Shop the Blaise One Piece ($150) in red, coconut, matcha green, black and citrus.
Katie Austin in Akoia
Crochet is great, but can be hard to nail as the fabric doesn’t often lend itself to actual swimming. Akoia Swim does beautiful, wearable crochet and this blush tone really elevates the suit.
Shop swimsuits by Akoia Swim: This signature crocheted design is sultry, handmade and intended to last, as the company claims to devote all of its sourcing, production and packaging to sustainable and ethical practices.
New School Americana
Marquita Pring in SAME Los Angeles
This is preppy done right. Add some edgy jewels or accessories to keep an old school design modern.
Shop swimsuits by SAME Los Angeles: If you want to stand out on the sandy shores during your vacation this summer, check out this beautiful striped bathing suit. Create this look with the Lady Bra top ($140) and V High Hip bottoms ($85) in navy and cream.
Shop rings by Pamela Love: From serpents and scarabs to hearts and comets, this fun jewelry collection has something for everyone.
Shop jewelry by KBH Jewelry: Shop rings, earrings, anklets and necklaces.
Marquita Pring in Polo Ralph Lauren
Nobody does preppy like Polo.
Shop swimsuits by Polo Ralph Lauren: This set is designed with a triangle silhouette and includes removable cups, and is embroidered with the iconic Pony motif from Ralph Lauren. Shop the Repeat Pony triangle bikini top ($90) and matching Repeat Pony hipster bikini bottom ($74).
Shop shoes by Crocs: Don’t miss this easy slip-on if you’re by the pool or beach. You can find every Croc color and pattern imaginable, starting at $35.
Cindy Kimberly in Leslie Amon
Get flirty with gingham and don’t be afraid to mix and match to keep your look feeling effortless.
Shop swimsuits by Leslie Amon: In search of the perfect swimwear, Leslie Amon combined her passion for travel along with the influences of her Swiss and Egyptian roots to create the swimsuits she had been searching for. Started in 2017, the namesake brand has continued to introduce new styles and patterns that we simply can’t get enough of.
Shop earrings by En Route Jewelry: Channel your inner vixen with the beaded Vixen’s DNA earrings ($28).
Hailey Clauson in Solid & Striped
A well-fitting, simple, red bikini should be on everyone's shopping list. It will never go out of style and to be frank, it’s just hot.
Shop swimsuits by Solid and Striped: Solid & Striped was established in New York in November 2012 with a mission to design and produce a timeless collection of swim and loungewear made with the highest-quality European and Japanese fabrics available.
Shop button-downs by Rowing Blazers
Shop earrings by Electric Picks: Ali Hoops ($68)
Shop necklaces by Phoenix and Roze: Similar style, Diamond Shark Tooth Charm necklace ($1,750)
Tanaye White in Baben
Adorn yourself in feel good sayings like “kiss the sky” and “this is the day” in this Baben “Valley Girl” suit, which seems to poke holes in stereotypes. Not only cute, but a conversation starter. Pair it with their board shorts which the brand says are “Borrowed from the boys. Fit for Women. From the beach to the streets”.
Shop swimsuits by Bāben: Valley Girl Bikini Top ($128) and Valley Girl Bikini Bottom ($123).
Shop earrings by BaubleBar: From hoops and studs to margarita-inspired earrings, we love the affordable and unique assortment of earrings from BaubleBar.
Christen Harper in Toxic Sadie
This feminine ruffled suit pairs great with playful accessories like a bucket hat and classic Chuck Taylor’s.
Shop swimsuits by Toxic Sadie Swimwear: Shop the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection.
Shop hats by Lack of Color: Shop this look with the Wave Bucket Beige Terry hat ($99).
Shop shoes by Converse: We love the Custom Chuck Taylor All Star ($95), which can be customized, including the body, tongue, heel strip, stiching and colors.
Georgina Burke in Daze Dayz
Plaid is having (another) moment, and you should get into it.
Shop swimsuits by Daze Dayz: Match this look with the LIV string bikini top ($110) and LIV cheeky brief bikini bottoms ($111).
Shop earrings by Baublebar: Say hello to your new layering hero, the Dalilah hoops ($42). These huggies pack plenty of punch on their own and also wear well with a wide variety of other styles.
For a Little Something Extra
Kate Bock in Monica Hansen Beachwear
This suit is not so much business in the front but is definitely a party in the back. It hits the curves in all the right places and is universally flattering.
Shop swimsuits by Monica Hansen Beachwear: Shop this look with the Icon Spaghetti Strap One Piece ($185).
Shop earrings by SVNR: Create a fun look with this Positano earring ($120). The Positano single earring features a soft pastel palette inspired by the sunset-hued houses built into the Amalfi cliffside.
Kate Bock in Miguelina
Don’t be afraid to swap a bikini top for a fun crop top.
Shop tops by MIGUELINA: The Aline Filet Lace Tie Bra ($310) is hand-crocheted by women artisans in Brazil using a centuries-old weaving tradition and no two pieces are alike.
Shop swimsuits by Hunza G: Shop a similar style with the Gigi Seersucker Bikini ($230).
Shop necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling: Severan Necklace (€259).
Hunter McGrady in Mara Hoffman
Swimwear is a great opportunity to play with prints you wouldn’t ordinarily wear. This Mara Hoffman look is the perfect youthful, elevated print.
Shop swimsuits by Mara Hoffman: Extended Lydia Bikini Bottom ($155) extended Raina Bikini Top ($165)
Shop earring by SENIA: Large Wavy Hoops ($150).
Jasmine Sanders in Bahia Maria
Get tropical with this beautiful Bahia Maria swimsuit.
Shop swimsuits by BAHIA MARIA: Shop this look with the Amanda sleeved ($330) in four colors.
Leyna Bloom in Agua by Agua Bendita
The Columbian line, Agua by Agua Bendita is one well worth investing in. Try this bold, embroidered one piece that can be worn on or off the beach.
Shop swimsuits by Agua by Agua Bendita: The Limón Waraná Noche One-Piece ($490).
Natalie Mariduena in Verdelimon Swimwear
Calling all you health queens: Don’t just eat your fruit, wear it too.
Shop swimsuits by VERDELIMON SWIMWEAR: Moa top ($139) and Bauta bottoms ($147).
Shop earrings by 8 Other Reasons.
Maye Musk in Maygel Coronel
Maygel Coronel suits are truly more than just swimwear. They are art. A go-to for a statement look.
Shop swimsuits by Maygel Coronel: Cande ($345).
Shop bracelets by Viktoria Hayman: Stackable Gold Bauble Bracelet ($125).
Not So Basic Neutrals
Camille Kostek in Riot Swim
Riot Swim’s material feels like a second skin and has the perfect stretch that forms to your body for the most flattering fit.
Shop swimsuits by Riot Swim: A second selection by Riot Swim, this Phoenix one-piece stunner is also on sale ($50, originally $150).
Katrina Scott by Myra Swim
Rocking a bump this summer? Don’t get lost in boring maternity suit sites. Opt for a suit you love in larger size and that has extra stretch, like this Myra Swim suit.
Shop swimsuits by Myra: Check out this deep-plunging V-neck swimsuit ($205) by Myra. Sleeveless with cross-over straps at the back, high leg and slight coverage at the back.
Shop earrings by Martha Calvo.
Shop body chains by Child of Wild.
Kamie Crawford in Thaikila
Wrapping it up with this super sexy bronze crochet number from Thaikila. May you all enjoy many golden hours like Kamie this summer!
Shop swimsuits by Thaikila: Shop this look with the Sanctissima top ($159) and matching bottoms ($159). It boasts a hand-painted crochet top with a subtle lace and frill detail. If you wonder about getting it wet, worry not—the company claims it’s designed to contract and hug the body when wet.