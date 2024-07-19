SI Swimsuit’s Official Definition of What It Means to Be a Rookie
If you’re a fan of SI Swimsuit, you’ve probably heard terms like “rookie” and “Rookie of the Year” tossed around. But what exactly does it mean? In many other realms, being a rookie signals a newbie, and with SI Swimsuit, it’s not too different—though there are a few twists.
Take Olivia Dunne, for instance. She was featured in the 2023 issue as an athlete but made a comeback in 2024 as a rookie model. Confusing, right? Here’s the scoop: in 2023, she was showcased primarily as an athlete, but in 2024, she returned as a model.
What defines a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie?
Every year, the annual print issue showcases several different kinds of women, from cover models and special guests to musicians, athletes, veteran models, and of course, rookie models. The rookies are the group of women featured in the folds of the magazine for the first time as franchise models.
Who was in the most recent rookie class?
The 60th anniversary issue, which hit stands in May of 2024, introduced a rookie class of 14 incredible women: Achieng Agutu, Alexa Massari, Berkleigh Wright, Brittany Mahomes, Brittney Nicole, Jas Williams, Jena Sims, Jillian Hayes, Lauren Wasser, Lori Harvey, Nina Cash, Dunne, Penny Lane, Sharina Gutierrez and Xandra Pohl.
What is Rookie of the Year and how is it decided?
Every year, SI Swimsuit carefully selects one lucky rookie to win the title of Rookie of the Year. The selection process varies—while public votes may have previously been involved, ultimately, it rests with the editorial team’s discernment.
This honor isn’t just about looks, it’s about exemplifying brand values. The winner is someone who champions other women, radiates charisma and supports her fellow rookies. Perhaps most exciting of all, she is guaranteed an invite back the following year. See below for previous Rookie of the Year winners.
2010: Chrissy Teigen
2011: Kate Upton
2012: Nina Agdal
2013: Kate Bock
2014: Sara Sampaio
2015: Kelly Rohrbach
2016: Barbara Palvin
2017: Bianca Balti
2018: Alexis Ren
2019: Jasmine Sanders
2020: Josephine Skriver
2021: Katrina Scott
2022: Katie Austin and Christen Harper
2023: Nicole Williams English
Stay tuned to see who will win 2024 Rookie of the Year!