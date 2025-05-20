5 Unmissable Photos From Suni Lee’s Breathtaking SI Swimsuit Debut
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is a history-maker, a trailblazer and an all-around fantastic athlete. The 22-year-old found a passion for her sport at a young age and is now one of the most-decorated American women gymnasts. Last fall, she traveled to Florida for her debut photo shoot with SI Swimsuit, posing for Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. The incredible gallery of images, released alongside the 2025 issue last week, is truly a sight to behold.
See just five of our favorite photos from Lee’s fabulous SI Swimsuit shoot below.
Lee, the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, is an inspiration for people across the globe. She is a six-time Olympic medalist—including two gold medals—and was part of the Auburn Tigers women’s gymnastics team during college. In 2023, she announced she announced that she’d be stepping away from NCAA athletics after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, and she now serves as an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund.
In 2024, Lee returned to gymnastics for the Paris Games, where she helped Team USA score gold. She was also awarded bronze in the individual all-around final. Now, Lee lives in New York City and is pursuing opportunities in fashion and modeling.
For her SI Swimsuit debut, Lee channeled her strong, radiant energy in the natural sunlight, wearing a variety of different colors. She joined fellow athletes Gabby Thomas, Nelly Korda, Eileen Gu, Ali Truwit, Caroline Marks, Cameron Brink, Anna Hall, Toni Breidinger and Jordan Chiles—the latter of whom landed on the cover of the magazine—for shoots in Boca Raton.
Other athletes Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, Hailey Van Lith, Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Rayna Vallandingham appear in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, with Dunne also scoring a cover.
While on set with SI Swimsuit, Lee discussed how her career in gymnastics has impacted her body image, something she’s had to work through over the years. “We have to wear skin-tight leotards and you know, there’s so many critics online, but I’m always gonna be my biggest critic,” she stated. “So whenever you read things, it just kind of makes you overthink, but I’ve just had to learn that my body is my temple and I wouldn’t be able to do what I have to do without it.”
Unsurprisingly, Lee’s SI Swimsuit debut has been met with the most glowing response, with fellow athletes, friends and fans in her corner cheering her on.
“seeing you so confident makes me feel so seen ❤️ more representation like this please. love and appreciate you girl! YOU ARE GLOWING,” health and wellness influencer Kelly Uchima commented on one of Lee’s recent Instagram posts—a sentiment many agree with.
The 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue is available online and at select newsstands now. Order your copy here.