Our Favorite Looks From the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway Show Red Carpet
SI Swimsuit ventured south to Miami, Fla., this weekend for Swim Week, where the brand spent two fun-filled days packed full of awesome activities, delicious meals and exciting events to celebrate the approaching summer season with the main event, of course, being the 2025 runway show.
But before the unique mix of SI Swimsuit models, celebrity guests and Swim Search finalists could sport the latest trends in swimwear on the catwalk at W South Beach, they walked the red carpet in some seriously glamorous looks. And where there’s a red carpet filled with models all ready to strut their stuff, you better believe there are also some truly jaw-dropping ensembles on display.
With that in mind, check out just a handful of our favorite fashion moments from the runway red carpet below!
Jordan Chiles
It should come as no surprise that the Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model was looking stunning before the main event runway. Donning a zip-up mini skirt and brown bikini top, Chiles’s luxe look on the red carpet was a stand-out moment of the evening.
You can view Chiles’s runway gallery here!
Lauren Chan
And speaking of “cover models,” Chan was also looking positively radiant on the red carpet. Wearing a black mini dress and unique matching sandals, this SI Swimsuit staple never disappoints when it comes to her fabulous fashion choices.
You can view Chan’s runway gallery here!
Ilona Maher
Maher has been killing it when it comes to gorgeous outfits this weekend. First, we had her blue gown moment from Friday night’s kick-off dinner party, and now we have this incredible black and white red carpet ensemble!
You can view Maher’s runway gallery here!
Nicole Williams English
Williams English is an SI Swimsuit staple for a reason, and this breathtaking ensemble only further cemented that fact. Sporting a truly ethereal sheer gown, this model never fails to make a statement with her style.
You can view Williams English’s runway gallery here!
XANDRA
The DJ was all smiles on the red carpet in a tan mini dress and sheer heels. And why shouldn’t she be smiling? After all, the Swim Week runway is where she got her start with the brand!
You can view XANDRA’s runway gallery here!
Alix Earle
Is there any look this multi-hyphenate can’t pull off? The answer is no. Just no. Wearing a silky white mini dress with a plunging neckline, Earle looked angelic, all but floating down the red carpet in yet another gorgeous glam.
You can view Earle’s runway gallery here!
Jena Sims
This Rookie of the Year understands how to get the party started! In a jaw-dropping red gown, Sims was a sight to behold on the red carpet, leaving fans excited to see what she had in store for her red-hot runway walk—and she didn’t disappoint.
You can view Sim’s runway gallery here!
Olivia Dunne
And we couldn’t forget our other cover model in attendance! Never one to shy away from an elegant fashion moment, this former gymnast looked positively fierce in this sleek black maxi dress.
You can view Dunne’s runway gallery here!
Midge Purce
We can always count on Purce to know how to take a cool and casual look up a notch! The athlete looked simply stunning in this cropped jersey and baggy bottoms combo, nailing the perfect pose ahead of her runway walk.
You can view Purce’s runway gallery here!
Ali Truwit
Look, everyone: it’s the birthday girl! Ahead of her first-ever runway show with the brand—and on her birthday, no less!—Truwit truly shined in this beautiful shade of blue.