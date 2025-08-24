These Hailey Clauson Photos Set Swimsuit Trends That Are Still Going Strong
With 10 SI Swimsuit shoots in nine years, Hailey Clauson undoubtedly knows a thing or two about beachside apparel. Throughout her tenure with the magazine, which culminated with her latest feature in the 60th anniversary issue, the Southern California native has amassed an impressive portfolio of swimwear snapshots. These five photos exhibit popular swimwear styles to date.
2016: Turks and Caicos
In the shoot that propelled Clauson to her first SI Swimsuit cover, she repped an intricate Anna Kosturova string suit on the shoreline. Its crochet styling has never stepped out of the spotlight, and was widely featured during the magazine’s 2025 shoot in Jamaica—worn by Rayna Vallandingham, Nazanin Mandi, Alix Earle and more.
Salma Hayek Pinault even sported the look on the front page of SI Swimsuit México in July.
2018: Bahamas
In the Bahamas, Clauson repped a sheer long-sleeve suit from Elissa Beachwear, seven years before we predicted that it would become a summertime staple. Anna Hall wore the long-sleeved look for the Olympic athlete’s rookie shoot with the magazine in Boca Raton, and on Friday, we covered two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton wearing long-sleeves in Hawaii.
2019: Kangaroo Island
Before Tropic of C’s tiger-printed triangle bikini made waves with the brand— worn by Ilona Maher and Olivia Dunne in Bermuda and Swim Search finalist Dominique Ruotolo at the SI Swimsuit Runway Show—Clauson wore a similar suit in 2019 by Bamba Swim.
Kangaroo Island actually debuted a number of swimwear looks that we’d still pull from our closets today, which we delved into in June.
2022: Barbados
Clauson got comfortable in the sands of Barbados in this spotted SAME suit in 2022. It’s no secret that polka dots have been a major style staple this summer, and we most recently showcased them with the brand during the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.
Penny Lane and Bethheny Frankel also included pink in their polka-dotted ensembles on the catwalk, wearing looks from Heidi Fish and Toxie Sadie Swimwear, respectively.
2023: Dominican Republic
Gingham is another timeless look, which Clauson rocked in the 2023 issue—one year before she was named an SI Swimsuit Legend. The pattern was sported during the magazine’s latest digital cover shoot with Jessie Murph in Key Biscayne, Fla., while Camille Kostek wore it in June for her collaboration with La Porte Swim—which is on sale now until Sept. 1.