The 16 Dazzling SI Swimsuit Photos We’ll Still Be Thinking About in 2025

Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
This year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked a milestone like no other—its 60th anniversary—a testament to six decades of redefining beauty, pushing boundaries and shaping cultural conversations. The 2024 issue was a celebration in every sense of the word, featuring a super special reunion of 27 brand “legends” as well as the debut of digital cover issues. From Chrissy Teigen and Gayle King to Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton, the four 2024 solo cover stars encapsulated the diversity, strength and inclusivity that define SI Swimsuit today.
“A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we’ve been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary,” said editor in chief MJ Day. “We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”
And 2025 is already shaping up to be another extraordinary year. With the introduction of an epic class of 10 trailblazing female athletes, photographed in Boca Raton, Fla., SI Swimsuit continues to chart a path that’s bold, inclusive and inspiring.
Here are the dazzling images and moments from this banner year that we’ll still be talking about in 2025.
Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Kate’s dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Lily’s dress by Vivienne Westwood. Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. Jewelry by Ettika. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by INDAH. Shirt by Oséree. Heels by PresleyPumps. Bag by Chanel. Sunglasses by DEZI. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. Ring by Cartier and Deborah Pagani. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Gayle King and Tyra Banks were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Gayle’s dress by Gaurav Gupta. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. Tyra’s dress by Mac Duggal. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Jas’s swimsuit by SAGESWIM. Jillian’s swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Alexa’s swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.