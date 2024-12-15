Swimsuit

The 16 Dazzling SI Swimsuit Photos We’ll Still Be Thinking About in 2025

As 2024 comes to a close, here are just some of the (many) unforgettable moments from the 60th anniversary issue.

Ananya Panchal

Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This year, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked a milestone like no other—its 60th anniversary—a testament to six decades of redefining beauty, pushing boundaries and shaping cultural conversations. The 2024 issue was a celebration in every sense of the word, featuring a super special reunion of 27 brand “legends” as well as the debut of digital cover issues. From Chrissy Teigen and Gayle King to Hunter McGrady and Kate Upton, the four 2024 solo cover stars encapsulated the diversity, strength and inclusivity that define SI Swimsuit today.

In addition, we introduced three group covers: “a triptych that speaks to the collective strength, power, beauty and diversity” of what the magazine looks like at 60. The Legends photo shoot offered a look back at SI Swimsuit’s storied history, while also serving as a window into the present and a hope for the future.

Legends like Tyra Banks, Christie Brinkley and Paulina Porizkova joined forces with trailblazers such as Leyna Bloom, Halima Aden, and Brenna Huckaby for an unforgettable shoot in Florida, celebrating not just beauty but entrepreneurship, activism and resilience.

“A 60th anniversary is a big deal. It might not be recognized as lavishly as the number that 50 is, but we felt we should wholeheartedly celebrate 60, too, for a simple reason: because the journey we’ve been on for the past 10 years is something we humbly consider to be revolutionary,” said editor in chief MJ Day. “We have shattered stereotypes. We have embraced diversity. We have championed inclusivity. With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”

And 2025 is already shaping up to be another extraordinary year. With the introduction of an epic class of 10 trailblazing female athletes, photographed in Boca Raton, Fla., SI Swimsuit continues to chart a path that’s bold, inclusive and inspiring.

Here are the dazzling images and moments from this banner year that we’ll still be talking about in 2025.

2015 cover girl Nina Agdal returns to the fold in Belize

Nina Agdal
Nina Agdal was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit legends Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge

Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge
Kate Upton and Lily Aldridge were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Kate’s dress by Maria Lucia Hohan. Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. Lily’s dress by Vivienne Westwood. Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti. Jewelry by Ettika. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

September digital issue cover girl Ilona Maher and her Olympic bronze medal in Bellport, New York

Ilona Maher
Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Haus of Pink Lemonaid. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Chanel Iman returns to the fold wearing Sports Illustrated’s swimwear line

Chanel Iman
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by SPORTS ILLUSTRATED™ Swimwear. Necklace by Monies. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Alix Earle and her after-party-inspired cover photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Miami

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by INDAH. Shirt by Oséree. Heels by PresleyPumps. Bag by Chanel. Sunglasses by DEZI. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. Ring by Cartier and Deborah Pagani. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Icons Gayle King and Tyra Banks pose together

Gayle King and Tyra Banks
Gayle King and Tyra Banks were photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. Gayle’s dress by Gaurav Gupta. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson and Sterling Forever. Tyra’s dress by Mac Duggal. Jewelry by Charlie Lapson. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Big 12 athletes Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari in Belize

Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari
Jas Williams, Jillian Hayes and Alexa Massari were photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Jas’s swimsuit by SAGESWIM. Jillian’s swimsuit by Matthew Bruch. Alexa’s swimsuit by Bad N Bare. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Our seven Swim Search co-winners

Berkleigh Wright

Berkleigh Wright
Berkleigh Wright was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Bangles by Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz and Amazon. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Jena Sims

Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Necklace by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Sarong by Icon Swim. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Nina Cash

Nina Cash
Nina Cash was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Agua by Agua Bendita. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brittney Nicole

Brittney Nicole
Brittney Nicole was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Svn Swim. Necklaces by Cleopatra’s Bling. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sharina Gutierrez

Sharina Gutierrez
Sharina Gutierrez was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by MALÍLUHA. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane

Penny Lane
Penny Lane was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Blackbough Swim. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Rainboots in Portugal

Christen Harper

Christen Harper
Christen Harper was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Shirt is Turnbull & Asser. Boots by Hunter Boots. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek
Swimsuit by BANANHOT. Sunglasses by Bottega Veneta. Boots by Hunter Boots. Bag by Zimmermann. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Chrissy Teigen poses for Yu Tsai at her home in Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Swimsuit by Yves Saint Laurent. Earrings by Jacquie Aiche. Necklace by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

