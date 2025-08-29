These 5 SI Swim Models Exuded Major Rockstar Energy in Leather, Latex Looks
These models brought a fierce edge to their first shoots in the fold with ultra-cool outfits that we’re still thinking about to this day!
Kim Kardashian in the Dominican Republic
Wearing SKIMS for her 2022 cover shoot with the magazine, Kardashian paired a string swimsuit with leather Balenciaga pants, resulting in this striking frame from the Dominican Republic.
“Kim, no stranger to the world’s judgment, continues to live proudly, authentically and unapologetically through the noise,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day stated on the mogul’s debut. “In this issue, we encourage readers to see these [cover] models as we see them: multifaceted, multitalented—and sexy while they’re at it.”
XANDRA in Belize
XANDRA repped this red-hot number from Elissa Poppy in Belize when she stepped onto set for her first photo shoot in the fold during the magazine’s 60th Anniversary Issue in 2024.
A year later, she brought her A-game again when she traveled to Jamaica to shoot with photographer Yu Tsai for SI Swimsuit’s latest issue, which dropped in May. She was joined by nine other models, including a handful of rookies: Denise Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Nazanin Mandi, Parris Goebel andRayna Vallandingham.
Megan Fox in the Dominican Republic
Fox’s Frankies Bikinis set—which is still available today—hasn’t left our minds since this seaside shoot two years ago. She touched down in the Caribbean for her SI Swimsuit debut as one of the brand’s 2023 cover models.
“I think because I’m introverted, it’s always really hard when there’s a lot of attention on me, which seems counterintuitive to what I do for a living, but I’m really happy with it,” Fox reflected, adding that “Everybody [on the set] was so cooperative and so kind and made it an easy experience.”
Penny Lane in Portugal
Lane repped this Agent Provocateur set during her rookie campaign in Portugal. She secured a spot in the fold that year through the brand’s Swim Search open casting call, which she won alongside Jena Sims, Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Brittney Nicole, Sharina Gutierrez and Berkleigh Wright in 2023.
Looking to twin with the two-time SI Swimsuit model? We shared some of our favorite suits inspired by Lane’s ensemble here.
DiDi Richards in St. Thomas
For the magazine’s 2022 issue, Richards joined fellow basketball players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper in St. Thomas, where she sported this plunging Heidi Fish number.
“I think it was empowering [...] to do something like this or just step so far out of my comfort zone,” she reflected, adding that the group of ballers eased any nerves. “It was cool seeing all of us being vulnerable.”