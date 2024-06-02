Swimsuit

The 9 Best Moments From the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week

From the Earle sisters and Cavinder twins walking together to Achieng Agutu’s dance moves and overall style trends, here’s a recap of our favorite bits from June 1.

Ananya Panchal

Izabel Earle, Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle and Penelope Earle
Izabel Earle, Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle and Penelope Earle / John Parra/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week took place late yesterday evening, and we’re still not over some of the most iconic moments from the catwalk (and a few tidbits behind the scenes).

Magazine stars Katie Austin. Camille KostekChristen HarperHunter McGradyJena SimsAchieng AgutuBrooks NaderLauren Chan, Xandra Pohl, Penny Lane, Ellie Thumann,Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford were joined by seven new faces for the occasion: Alix Earle, Abbie Herbert, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Sarah Nicole Landry, Jilly Anais and Lele Pons, who also strutted for the franchise on June 1.

Here’s a recap of our favorite parts of last night. Read more about the swimsuits featured on the runway here, and more about the red carpet here.

The Earle sisters

Izabel, Ashtin, Alix and Penelope Earle.
Izabel, Ashtin, Alix and Penelope Earle. / John Parra/Getty Images

Earle, who was just announced as the cover star of SI Swimsuit’s first monthly digital issue, walked the runway with her three younger sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel. Alix and Ashtin wore mix-and-match black-and-white bikinis from Bond-eye swim, while the younger two wore bright one-pieces from Hunza G.

Double trouble

Hanna and Haley Cavinder
Hanna and Haley Cavinder / John Parra/Getty Images

NCAA star athletes and twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder walked the runway twice, each time hand-in-hand, for the cutest sister moment. First they rocked blue-and-red sets from Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit line, then they matched in neutral looks from Leslie Amon. The duo are returning for a fifth and final basketball season at the University of Miami this year.

Red ruled the runway

Lauren Chan, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Lele Pons and Ellie Thumann
Lauren Chan, Hanna Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Lele Pons and Ellie Thumann / John Parra/Getty Images

Lauren Chan, Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Lele Pons and Ellie Thumann brought the hottest color of 2023 to this year’s runway and served major looks in their fun, flattering fiery swimsuits.

Florals for spring

Penny Lane, Jilly Anais, Xandra Pohl and Jena Sims
Penny Lane, Jilly Anais, Xandra Pohl and Jena Sims / John Parra/Getty Images

Warmer weather calls for flower prints on everything: scarves, sundresses, baby tees, pants and, of course, swimsuits. Content creator Jilly Anais and 2024 rookies Xandra Pohl, Jena Sims and Penny Lane all served flirty springtime vibes in the cutest colorful floral looks.

Sweet displays of friendship

Christen Harper and Katie Austin
Christen Harper and Katie Austin / John Parra/Getty Images

Katie Austin and Christen Harper became besties through the Swim Search process and have been on their entire SI Swimsuit journeys together. From co-winning the open casting call to becoming co-Rookies of the Year in 2022 to now starring in their fourth issue alongside one another, they are ultimate friendship goals.

The tantalizing dancing queen

Achieng Agutu
Achieng Agutu / John Parra/Getty Images

Achieng Agutu, a 2024 rookie, is known by her tagline “the tantalizing confidence queen.” But on the runway, she brought the energy and her best moves and totally transformed into the dancing queen. Watch the archived livestream for a full recap.

Alix and Braxton backstage

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Earle and her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cozied up backstage before the show for the cutest pic together. We love a supportive partner!

Women in black

Christen Harper and Brooks Nader
Christen Harper and Brooks Nader / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Nader and Harper, both Swim Search alumna, showed off their sleek, flattering one-pieces (and mesmerizing beauty) backstage.

That’s a wrap!

SI Swimsuit runway show backstage
SI Swimsuit models and content creators pose backstage following the 2024 Miami Swim Week runway show. / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Post show, all of the models celebrated backstage and posed for the sweetest group snapshot.

