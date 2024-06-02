The 9 Best Moments From the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Miami Swim Week
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week took place late yesterday evening, and we’re still not over some of the most iconic moments from the catwalk (and a few tidbits behind the scenes).
Magazine stars Katie Austin. Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Hunter McGrady, Jena Sims, Achieng Agutu, Brooks Nader, Lauren Chan, Xandra Pohl, Penny Lane, Ellie Thumann,Nicole Williams English and Kamie Crawford were joined by seven new faces for the occasion: Alix Earle, Abbie Herbert, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, Sarah Nicole Landry, Jilly Anais and Lele Pons, who also strutted for the franchise on June 1.
Here’s a recap of our favorite parts of last night. Read more about the swimsuits featured on the runway here, and more about the red carpet here.
The Earle sisters
Earle, who was just announced as the cover star of SI Swimsuit’s first monthly digital issue, walked the runway with her three younger sisters, Ashtin, Penelope and Izabel. Alix and Ashtin wore mix-and-match black-and-white bikinis from Bond-eye swim, while the younger two wore bright one-pieces from Hunza G.
Double trouble
NCAA star athletes and twins Hanna and Haley Cavinder walked the runway twice, each time hand-in-hand, for the cutest sister moment. First they rocked blue-and-red sets from Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit line, then they matched in neutral looks from Leslie Amon. The duo are returning for a fifth and final basketball season at the University of Miami this year.
Red ruled the runway
Lauren Chan, Cavinder, Hunter McGrady, Lele Pons and Ellie Thumann brought the hottest color of 2023 to this year’s runway and served major looks in their fun, flattering fiery swimsuits.
Florals for spring
Warmer weather calls for flower prints on everything: scarves, sundresses, baby tees, pants and, of course, swimsuits. Content creator Jilly Anais and 2024 rookies Xandra Pohl, Jena Sims and Penny Lane all served flirty springtime vibes in the cutest colorful floral looks.
Sweet displays of friendship
Katie Austin and Christen Harper became besties through the Swim Search process and have been on their entire SI Swimsuit journeys together. From co-winning the open casting call to becoming co-Rookies of the Year in 2022 to now starring in their fourth issue alongside one another, they are ultimate friendship goals.
The tantalizing dancing queen
Achieng Agutu, a 2024 rookie, is known by her tagline “the tantalizing confidence queen.” But on the runway, she brought the energy and her best moves and totally transformed into the dancing queen. Watch the archived livestream for a full recap.
Alix and Braxton backstage
Earle and her boyfriend, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios, cozied up backstage before the show for the cutest pic together. We love a supportive partner!
Women in black
Nader and Harper, both Swim Search alumna, showed off their sleek, flattering one-pieces (and mesmerizing beauty) backstage.
That’s a wrap!
Post show, all of the models celebrated backstage and posed for the sweetest group snapshot.