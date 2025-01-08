14 Stunning Images of SI Swimsuit Models Who Are Also Iconic WAGs
Being a WAG—an acronym for “wives and girlfriends” of athletes—has evolved far beyond the sidelines. Today’s WAGs are redefining what it means to support their superstar athlete partners while thriving in their own right, excelling as entrepreneurs, philanthropists, entertainers, athletes, sportswomen themselves and, in many cases, iconic models. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has long been a platform that celebrates beauty, confidence and empowerment, and these trailblazing women embody those values perfectly.
Gone are the days when the term “WAG” simply referred to glamorous plus-ones cheering from the stands. These women are trendsetters, role models and industry leaders who are paving their own way while supporting their significant others. From NFL sidelines to MLB stadiums and everything in between, these SI Swimsuit models balance life under the spotlight with grace and ambition.
Whether they’re slaying the runway, starring in blockbuster campaigns, building empires or using their platforms for advocacy, these 14 women prove that being a WAG today is as much about individuality and influence as it is about love and partnership. Let’s take a look at some of the most stunning SI Swimsuit models who are redefining the WAG status quo.
Brooklyn Decker
The actress posed for the magazine six years in a row, beginning with her debut with Tiziano Magni in Colombia in 2006. The 37-year-old landed on the cover in ’10 after her beautiful beachside shoot with Walter Iooss Jr. in the Maldives and returned to the fold again for the 50th and 60th anniversary issues in 2014 and 2024. Today she is married to and shares two kids with retired tennis pro Andy Roddick.
Kate Upton
The repeat cover girl and brand legend made her debut in 2011 and graced the cover the very next year in 2012 after a breathtaking shoot in Australia with Walter Iooss Jr. Over the years, the now 32-year-old has posed in some of the most exotic locations around the world, from Aruba to Antarctica, where her snowy 2013 cover became one of the franchise’s most memorable.
In 2024, Upton returned for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue, reminding everyone why she remains a legend in the industry. Upton and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, tied the knot in 2017 and share a 6-year-old daughter, Genevieve.
Hannah Jeter
The 34-year-old graced the pages of SI Swimsuit for five consecutive years, starting with her 2013 debut in Guilin, China. The St. Thomas native landed the cover in 2015 after a stunning shoot in Tennessee and also posed in iconic locations like Tahiti and Mexico. The model and her husband, retired MLB legend Derek Jeter, have been married since 2016 and share four children: Bella, Story, River and Kaius.
Ciara
The singer made her unforgettable SI Swimsuit debut as a cover star in Barbados in 2022, solidifying her place as a true multi-hyphenate. The Grammy Award-winning artist, entrepreneur and fashion mogul, who rose to fame with her 2004 debut album Goodies, cofounded sustainable fashion brand The House of LR&C with her husband and NFL quarterback Russel Wilson. The 39-year-old and the athlete share three children—Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and Amora Princess—while also co-parenting Ciara‘s son Future, from a previous relationship.
Simone Biles
The 2024 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year and the most decorated United States gymnast of all time, made waves in the SI Swimsuit franchise with her features in Houston in 2017 and Puerto Vallarta in 2019. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist married then-Green Bay Packers (now Chicago Bears) safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023, and the couple has quickly become one of sports’ most beloved power duos.
Olivia Culpo
The four-time brand star landed on the cover of the 2020 issue after her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali. The Rhode Island native, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2012, has since become a style icon, actress and entrepreneur. Culpo, who shares her life with NFL star Christian McCaffrey, got married to the San Francisco 49ers running back in June 2024 in her home state.
Camille Kostek
Kostek, the first Swim Search alum to land an SI Swimsuit cover, has posed for the brand each year since her 2018 debut in Belize. The Connecticut native graced the cover in 2019 after a stunning shoot in Australia with Josie Clough, solidifying her status in the industry. In 2024, the 32-year-old was named as part of the “Legends” class for the magazine’s 60th anniversary issue and also traveled to Portugal for a breathtaking solo shoot with Ben Watts.
The TV host, designer and actress, who has been in a public relationship with retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski since 2015, first met her boyfriend while she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots.
Christen Harper
The Swim Search alumnus was discovered through and co-won the open casting call in 2021 and has been a fan favorite ever since. Harper’s rookie photo shoot with James Macari in Barbados showcased her effortless beauty and poise, quickly earning her a spot as one of the magazine’s rising stars. In 2023 she posed in Dominica and last year the 31-year-old traveled to Portugal for her appearance in the 60th anniversary issue.
Harper and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff got married last June after getting engaged two years prior. They met on the dating app Raya and have been inseparable ever since.
Olivia Dunne
The LSU gymnast and social media sensation made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023, immediately capturing attention for her athletic grace and natural beauty during her shoot with Ben Watts in Puerto Rico. As the highest-paid female college athlete in the country and a trailblazer at the front of the NIL movement, the 22-year-old and her boyfriend, MLB Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes are redefining what it means to be young athletes. The New Jersey native traveled to Portugal as an official rookie for the franchise last year.
Jena Sims
The Swim Search co-winner made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 with Yu Tsai in Mexico, joining the brand as a stunning representation of both beauty and philanthropy. The actress is married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka, and the two share baby boy Crew. Sims is known for her charitable work through her nonprofit organization, Pageant of Hope.
Brittany Mahomes
The 29-year-old has been by her husband Patrick Mahomes’s side since their high school days, and today the power couple continues to make headlines both on and off the field. A fitness entrepreneur and co-owner of the KC Current, the Texas native is a fierce advocate for women’s sports. In 2024, she made her SI Swimsuit debut, posing for Derek Kettela in Belize. She and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback are parents to two young kids with the third on the way.
Alix Earle
The social media sensation made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2024 as the brand’s inaugural digital cover star. Known for her candid personality and relatable lifestyle content, Earle continues to build her empire while balancing a relationship with Miami Dolphins player Braxton Berrios. The New Jersey native was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami for her internet-breaking feature last summer.
Kate Love
The 10-time brand star and SI Swim legend is married to NBA star Kevin Love. The 2020 cover girl and the Miami Heat player shared one daughter and are expecting baby no. 2. The 36-year-old is also the founder of lifestyle and aesthetics brand Love Kate. She is constantly serving as fashion and style inspo and dominating on social media.