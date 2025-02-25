Here is a Preview of Every Model in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue So Far
Once again, the SI Swimsuit reveals have been slowly rolling out but breaking the Internet each time. First timers include many familiar athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics: U.S. women’s gymnasts Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee, Paralympics swimmer Ali Truwit, Track and Field athletes Anna Hall and Gabby Thomas, surfer Caroline Marks and golfer Nelly Korda.
As many newcomers have joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, there are familiar faces also gracing the pages. Roshumba Williams, a SI Swimsuit legend, returns for her seventh issue while Nicole Williams English is proving third time is a charm. Similar to Williams English, who announced her pregnancy on the SI Swim runway in 2022, Christen Goff is revealing a milestone moment for her and husband Jared Goff in her fifth shoot with the brand. After her June 2024 Digital Cover, Alix Earle is back in the pages of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Issue.
Keep scrolling to learn a bit more about these incredible women and the others who have been announced thus far. And enjoy the views from Boca Raton, Fla. and Jamaica.
Alix Earle
Content creator Alix Earle has quickly become one of the most influential names in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, with a rapidly growing audience of more than 10 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. She quickly captured the hearts of SI Swimsuit staff after her 2024 June Digital Cover so much that she is making her return for the 2025 issue.
The New Jersey native, who now lives in Miami, doesn't hold back when it comes to opening up about her life on her vlog-styleHot Mess podcast and shows she is game for anything.
Ali Truwit
Professional swimmer Ali Truwit earned two silver medals at the Paralympics in Paris last summer – her first time competing at the world competition. During her inaugural shoot with SI Swimsuit in Boca Raton, Fla., they were the perfect accessory to complement her HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID.
The 24-year-old is the epitome of perseverance. After losing her leg in a shark attack while snorkeling in Turks and Caicos and a month after her amputation, the Yale University NCAA athlete was back in the water. She is the founder of non-profit organization strongerthanyouthink.org and works closely with the Special Olympics.
Anna Hall
Track and field athlete Anna Hall made the decision to leave University of Florida ahead of the ’22 season to turn pro and sign with Adidas. While at UF, Hall helped lead the track team to the school’s first NCAA women’s outdoor championship title. The 23-year-old returned to Florida for her first shoot with SI Swimsuit, this time at The Boca Raton.
The two-time World Champion has earned bronze and silver medals in the heptathlon event, in 2022 and ‘23, respectively, and Hall is the second-highest scoring American heptathlon athlete of all time. The Denver native made her debut at the Paris Olympics and finished fifth overall in the women’s heptathlon, something she did after recovering from two serious injuries in the past four years.
Cameron Brink
The Los Angeles Sparks is a bright light and force wherever she goes. In her second year, the WNBA forward is keeping busy off court with brand endorsements from Urban Decay, SKIMS, Olipop, Optimum Nutrition, New Balance and others. The Stanford alum played a big part in the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) legislation.
For her debut in SI Swimsuit, the New Jersey native brought her style and flair to the shores of Boca Raton, Fla. where she posed for Ben Horton.
Caroline Marks
For her return to the pages of SI Swimsuit, Caroline Marks was shot by Ben Horton in her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. The professional surfer, who won gold at the 2024 Olympics, first appeared in the issue in 2020. Surfing competitively since she was 8, she became the youngest surfer ever selected to the USA National Team three years later.
The athlete is sponsored by notable brands like Roxy, Red Bull and Freestyle USA.
Christen Goff
Marking her fifth consecutive photo shoot with SI Swimsuit since becoming the 2021 Swim Search co-winner along with Katie Austin, Christen Goff has celebrated many milestones with the brand. During her 2025 trip to Jamaica for the upcoming issue, the Southern California native revealed she and husband Jared Goff are expecting by showing off her baby bump.
Through her talent in front of the camera and her sizable social media following, Goff has worked with notable brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Sephora, Abercrombie, The Cocktail Collection and Shopbop. The swimwear designer is also an advocate for ethical living, environmental conservation and sustainability.
Denise Bidot
The Latina powerhouse, who hails from Miami, first made history in 2014 when she was the first plus size model to walk in a straight size brand’s runway show during New York Fashion Week. Since then, Denise Bidot continues to make statements and is now marking her rookie year in SI Swimsuit which took her to Jamaica.
She has led her own campaign that further proved the importance of representing different types of bodies. The “There Is No Wrong Way to Be a Woman” movement aims to reclaim individualism among women in the industry. She is an inspiration for women everywhere, including her daughter and also graced the cover of HOLA! USA’s LatiNext issue.
Eileen Gu
This is freestyle skier Eileen Gu’s first time gracing the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The San Francisco native swapped the slopes for the beach for the Florida photo shoot. Practicing her sport since the age of 3 and going pro at the age of 16 in 2020, this isn’t the first time she has turned heads. In 2017, she was the first Chinese athlete to win a gold medal at the X Games, as well as the first rookie to take home three medals (two gold and one bronze) at the event. The Olympic athlete made her debut at the 2022 winter games in Beijing, where she represented the People’s Republic of China and took home two gold medals and one silver.
Outside of her prowess on the slopes, Gu is a model who has worked with notable brands such as Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. and Victoria’s Secret. In 2022, the athlete was named to both the TIME100 List and the Forbes 30 Under 30.
Gabby Thomas
A two-time Olympian, who is the fourth-fastest woman in history in the 200m race, is now a first time SI Swimsuit model. Gabby Thomas first started running track and field in middle school in Atlanta, turned pro in 2018, and went on to make her Olympic debut three years later. During the 2020 games in Tokyo, she was a medalist, and in the summer of 2024, Thomas was unstoppable. At the Paris Olympics, she earned three gold medals including one in her signature event, the 200m, as well as the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Off the track, Thomas is just as impressive. She is a graduate of Harvard University, where she majored in neurobiology, and Thomas holds a Master of Public Health degree from the University of Texas.
Jordan Chiles
She has received notes from Beyonce for her stellar gymnastic routines to her music and accolades from athletes like Michael Jordan. Jordan Chiles is a force on and off the mat. Having earned her elite status as a gymnast at the age of 11, the Oregon native made her debut at the American Classic in 2013. Eight years later, she earned herself a spot on the U.S. women’s national team for the Olympics and took home a silver medal.
Chiles took the world by storm during the 2024 Paris Olympics. She plans to return to the Bruins gymnastics team in 2025.
Ming Lee Simmons
Ming Lee Simmons is a model, entrepreneur and creative visionary redefining beauty and representation in fashion making her SI Swimsuit debut. As the daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons, founder of Baby Phat, and Russell Simmons, she honors her family’s legacy while forging her own path.
A proud advocate for amplifying Asian and African-American voices, Lee Simmons champions diversity in the creative space, uplifting female designers, photographers and artists. As a body positivity advocate, she has been candid about her journey with PCOS, endometriosis and acne online, inspiring others by sharing her path to self-love.
Nazanin Mandi
Nazanin Mandi has been working in front of the camera since she was a young girl singing and modeling, so it’s no surprise she was a natural on the set of her first SI Swimsuit shoot in Jamaica. Never leaving the world of performing behind, Mandi has also acted, making her TV debut as a teenager in Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven.
She is an accomplished actress, motivational speaker, entrepreneur and certified life coach dedicated to helping others become the best versions of themselves. She’s written the book The Art of Gratitude and runs a wellness community called You Bloome.
Nelly Korda
It’s no surprise that Nelly Korda is ranked the number one female professional golfer in the world. In November 2024, the Florida native, who shot her first SI Swimsuit feature in her home state, was named the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year by the LPGA.
In addition to her prowess on the LPGA Tour, Korda is a two-time Olympian. The athlete earned a gold medal at the 2020 games in Tokyo and was also a member of the U.S. women’s national golf team during the 2024 summer games in Paris.
Nicole Williams English
After making her debut in the 2023 SI Swimsuit issue and being named Rookie of the Year following her breathtaking shoot in the Dominican Republic, Nicole William English returns for a third time to the issue. This time the model, entrepreneur and designer of swimwear and lifestyle brand Nia Lynn by Nicole Williams traveled to Jamaica for the 2025 magazine.
A staunch animal rights advocate, Williams English is a U.S. celebrity ambassador for World Animal Protection, a global animal welfare nonprofit organization. The mom of one inspires other women with her candor about her fertility journey and experience with IVF. She announced her pregnancy on the SI Swimsuit runway show in 2022 and walked with her baby girl, India Moon, the following year.
Parris Goebel
With her signature fusion of strength and femininity, Parris Goebel continues to inspire and redefine the possibilities of movement, expression and confidence. The globally renowned choreographer, who hails from Auckland, New Zealand, has built her career from the ground up, forming her all-female dance crew, ReQuest, at just 15 years old.
Since then, she has become one of the most sought-after choreographers in the world, working with superstars like Rihanna, SZA, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez. How can anyone forget her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show!
Rayna Vallandingham
Rayna Vallandingham is a force, and it’s not because she can take down anyone who stands in her way as a 13-time Tae Kwon Do world champion. At 22 years old, the mixed martial artist already has an impressive career. Today, she is a 4th-degree black belt, an actress and content creator, infusing determination and drive into every venture she pursues.
The Southern California native can be seen in the newest season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai and as a rookie in the upcoming 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
Roshumba Williams
A legend in every sense, Roshumba Williams is back for lucky number seven. She first made her debut with the magazine in 1990, when she became one of the brand’s first African American models. She returned to the fold each year through ’94, once again in 2004 and then in 2024 for the 60th anniversary issue.
Outside of her modeling career, Williams is also an actress and has appeared in movies including Celebrity, Pret-a-Porter and Hair Shop. She has authored two books and appeared as a judge on several reality television series, such as She’s Got The Look, Tease and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search.
Suni Lee
Suni Lee is a champion –on the uneven bars and when advocating for kidney disease, which she was diagnosed with a rare form. The elite athlete is an ambassador for the American Kidney Fund and uses her platforms to raise awareness of the chronic condition. After taking a break in 2023 due to illness and discovering her diagnosis, she stepped away from the NCAA competition at Auburn University.
Lee has made more than a comeback and made her Olympic debut at the 2020 games in Tokyo, where she claimed one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. The SI Swimsuit 2025 Rookie made headlines this summer during the Paris Olympics with her U.S. gymnast teammates when she took home three medals: one gold and two bronze.
Toni Breidinger
Racing just became more bad a** with Toni Breidinger on the track. One of the most exciting female drivers in motorsports, the California native started racing at the age of 9 with go-kart racing, which led to her transitioning to open-wheel racing and eventually stock car racing. She made her NASCAR debut in 2021, becoming the first Arab female driver to compete in NASCAR.
In 2024, the athlete finished fourth in the 2024 ARCA Menards Series championship and is the female race car driver with the most Top 10 finishes with 23. When she isn’t revving up those engines, she is modeling for Victoria’s Secret, Gap and Free People as well as SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue as a first timer.
Xandra Pohl
After leaving a mark on everyone during her 2024 Rookie season, Xandra is back and this time was photographed in Jamaica with Yu Tsai. The professional DJ graduated from the University of Miami in 2023 with a degree in marketing and a minor in music business.
She quickly went viral on TikTok sharing her passion for music and promoting her work, and has since performed at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, EDC Orlando and Lollapalooza. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree in 2025 solidifies her entrepreneurial ways.